JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) Johnstown branch is celebrating its 100th year.

This group celebrates the accomplishments of other women, promotes education among girls and provides several community events.

They currently have an exhibit on display at the Discovery Center showcasing how AAUW has empowered women and supported the Johnstown community over the past century. The exhibit will be on display until Tuesday, May 30.

The exhibit showcases a timeline of the branch through artifacts like membership rosters, receipts, posters and even current events that they are holding.

Mainly the group wants to showcase where they’ve been, where they are now and where they hope to go.

“I think it’s just fascinating to look at the exhibit and what the group has done through the 100 years despite during troubled times, during war times, during flood times in Johnstown,” Nina Girard, Chair of the event at American Association of University Women said. “The AAUW persevered, the women assisted in the community and you can see a lot of that on our timeline.”

During the celebration, Senator Langerholc presented the group with a plaque to commemorate their achievements over their 100 years of action.

The AAUW has been around nationally since the 1890s.