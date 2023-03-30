UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A March town hall that was supposed to show off a new Penn State program that’s aimed at improving diversity and inclusion has been delayed.

According to a university spokesperson, the town hall that was going to show off the new diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) dashboard was “rescheduled.”

“Faculty Senate was scheduled to occur on the same day as the proposed town hall, so the university needed to shift the date,” the spokesperson said to WTAJ in an email. “It’s absolutely a priority and will be rescheduled shortly and shared with the community.”

No date was given for when the town hall could take place. The most recent Faculty Senate meeting was held online on Tuesday, March 28.

Penn State announced in a February news release that they launched the university-wide DEIB dashboard to help underrepresented faculty, staff and students from marginalized groups. The DEIB uses metric data to figure out the best inclusive possibilities for each user.

Becoming president of a university is no easy task, and when current Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi took the job, she had a future in mind that included more diversity and inclusion among faculty, staff and students.

Increasing Penn State’s DEIB is just one of multiple goals Bendapudi has for the university that will take years. Increasing students chances of success, changing the bureaucratic system of Penn State, adding more interdisciplinary research programs and increasing the land-grant impact are the others.

In September, the university held two town halls, one for faculty and another for students, going over the operating budget tuition.

More information about Penn State’s DEIB dashboard can be found here.