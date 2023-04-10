ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after allegedly breaking into someone’s SUV only for the owner to catch him and knock him unconscious before calling police.

Altoona police were called late Monday morning, April 10, just before 11 a.m. to the 600 block of N. 5th Avenue to find 60-year-old David Sekula on the sidewalk with blood coming from a cut above his eye.

A man told police he happened to be driving past and noticed the door of his SUV was open and there was a man, later identified as Sekula, inside, the criminal complaint reads. The owner said he stopped next to his SUV and tried to approach Sekula.

By the owner’s account to police, he claimed that Sekula attempted to leave and he followed him down the block, telling him to stop. When Sekula wouldn’t stop, he told police that’s when he punched him and knocked him unconscious long enough to call the police.

Police reported that Sekula was found with loose change in his pockets that the SUV owner said was from in his vehicle. Sekula also allegedly admitted to being under the influence of opioids.

It was noted by police that they were familiar with Sekula and they believe he’s currently homeless. He was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $5,000.

Sekula is facing a single misdemeanor charge of theft from a motor vehicle.