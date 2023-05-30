ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing possession and delivery charges after allegedly selling meth to someone who later flagged down a state trooper to report the sale.

Court documents show that 40-year-old Jennifer Rae Grimm faces those charges along with 5 other related drug activity charges after troopers were flagged down in the City of Altoona Wednesday afternoon, May 24.

According to state police, they were on patrol and in the Juniata section of Altoona when they saw a car leave a home at 1322 North 4th Avenue. While behind the car, troopers said the driver began trying to flag them down as they pulled over.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver and passenger spoke with the trooper and explained that they just bought meth from Grimm and have done so numerous times in the past. Police noted that the duo gave a written statement about meth, heroin, and a large amount of money being in Grimm’s house.

A search warrant signed by MDJ Aigner and executed that same day found the following at Grimm’s apartment:

103 stamp baggies of fentanyl

30 grams of meth (approximately)

13 packs of suboxone strips

3,000 unused stamp baggies (approximately)

Paraphernalia related to the packaging and distribution of drugs.

According to the complaint, Grimm told troopers that not everything in the apartment belonged to her before allegedly telling them she just went to Philadelphia and came back with 40 bundles of fentanyl.

Grimm was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $200,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.