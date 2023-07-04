JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after police said they found him covered in blood and pinned to the basement floor by one of two men he’s accused of attacking.

Court documents show that 21-year-old Bryce Bair was charged with burglary, assault, criminal trespass, and harassment over the weekend after police were called to a home on Solomon Run Road on July 1.

Police said in the criminal complaint that they arrived to find a man “covered in blood,” saying that he was home with another man when Bair came in through a backdoor in the garage and walked into the house through the kitchen door before attacking the duo.

Police said they found a blood-covered Bair being held to the living room floor by the second man. According to the man who called 911, he received a text from someone saying that Bair was on his way to their house.

According to the complaint, Bair claimed that he was invited to the house and when he came into the kitchen, the two men attacked him.

Police noted that there were no signs of a struggle in the kitchen but a good amount of blood was discovered in the basement where the two men said they were working out before Bair showed up.

Police also said in the criminal complaint that Bair’s car was parked in a “strange location” on the street, a fair distance from the house, appearing to be an attempt to go undetected.

Bair was later arraigned and released after posting a 10% of $75,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.