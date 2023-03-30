BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wisconsin activist who was charged in a 2020 shooting in Bedford County is taking his case to trial.

Orsino Thurman, 39, rejected a plea deal in court Thursday morning, according to the acting Bedford County District Attorney Dwight Diehl. Thurman also reportedly rejected a plea that was presented to his defense council on Tuesday, March 28. A new court date is expected to be sometime in May for a jury trial.

Orsino Thurman, 39.

WTAJ spoke to Diehl about Thurman’s decision but he was only able to provide brief remarks about the case as it is now pending trial. Deihl said he was surprised Thurman rejected the pleas as he believed they were favorable to Thurman.

Thurman was originally scheduled to go to trial on March 20. However, jury selection was canceled after Bedford County court officials reported he would plead guilty.

Thurman was marching with a racial justice group from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. in August 2020. The group, totaling about 55 people, was marching through Bedford County on the Lincoln Highway at night on Aug. 24 when they had an argument with resident Terry Myers, 53.

A shooting broke out between both sides and Thurman was shot in the face and taken to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

Thurman was later extradited back to Pennsylvania after being arrested in September 2021 where he was a suspect in a police chase and standoff in Illinois.