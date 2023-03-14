BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wisconsin activist who was charged in a 2020 shooting in Bedford County is expected to plead guilty.

Orsino Thurman, 39.

Orsino Thurman, 39, was scheduled to go to trial on March 20. However, jury selection was canceled after Bedford County court officials reported Thurman will plead guilty on Thursday, March 30 to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Thurman was marching with a racial justice group from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. in August 2020. The group, totaling about 55 people, was marching through Bedford County on the Lincoln Highway at night on Aug. 24 when they had an argument with resident Terry Myers, 53.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Myers confronted the group and allegedly asked them to leave his property several times before gunfire erupted between Myers and the group. Thurman was shot in the face and taken to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

Video footage from Facebook showed the incident where Thurman was heard saying he was hit and “I hit him, too.”

Myers was originally charged with aggravated assault, 19 counts of reckless endangerment of another person and 19 counts of simple assault. However, most of the major charges against Myers were withdrawn or dismissed pending his cooperation, according to Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts.

Thurman was a witness in the case against Myers but never appeared in court. He was later extradited back to Pennsylvania after being arrested in September 2021 where he was a suspect in a police chase and standoff in Illinois.