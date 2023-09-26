JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — QI Strong Acupuncture opened its doors on Tuesday as the latest business to join the Johnstown Galleria Mall.

The grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting was hosted by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The new business promotes helping people on their healing journey so they can feel happy and healthy.

“We’re actually introducing new modalities; we’re doing more lymphatic drainage. Of course, we’re doing the acupuncture, but we’re also focusing on nutrition and mental work as well,” Gloria Cominsky, owner of QI Strong said.

To see the services offered by QI Strong, visit their website here.