TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Adam Zook Memorial Fund is hosting a free veterans breakfast in on Saturday to honor those who’ve served.

To give back to those who have sacrificed so much for their country, there will be a free veteran’s breakfast at the Tyrone American Legion 281 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pancakes will be served and there will also be vendors available with veteran resources. There will also be a door prize available.

Adam Zook, who died from suicide in 2019, was someone who always would thank veterans for their service. So this event is dedicated to supporting those veterans, anyone who is currently serving in the armed forces and the Tyrone community.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Adam Zook Memorial Fund was established to fund local scholarships and support local suicide prevention within the Tyrone Area High School and the Tyrone community. For more information about the memorial fund, check out their Facebook page.