SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A special adaptive kayak launcher in Somerset County will know let anyone with physical challenges enjoy the water.

The Open Waters For All project successfully raised $60,000 from local foundations and private partners to purchase a special adaptive kayak launcher. The launcher was installed at the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area at the Quemahoning Reservoir on Monday, July 31.

The adaptive kayak launcher is specially designed equipment that permits kayakers with physical challenges to safely and easily enter and exit their kayaks. This equipment is specially designed for persons with limited use of their legs, but anyone of any age can comfortably use it, including seniors.

The Cambria Somerset Authority was the primary sponsor of this project.