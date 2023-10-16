CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School will be hosting free breakfast or lunch and salon services on Veterans Day to honor those who served.

On Nov. 7, veterans are welcome to a free breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. or a free lunch from noon – 2:30 p.m. The meals will be provided by the culinary students and are free to veterans and a plus one.

There will also be services provided by the cosmetology school including, shampoo, cuts and styles, scalp treatment, manicure with polish, pedicures, plain facial, paraffin dip/hands and eyebrow wax and tweeze.

Spots are asked to be reserved before Nov. 1 and can be done by calling 814-472-6490 ext. 335.