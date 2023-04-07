BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Move over, kiddies! It’s the adult’s turn to find those Easter eggs — and help a great cause in Bedford County.

Bedford County Shop With A Cop is hosting its 2nd annual adult Easter egg hunt at the Down River Golf Course in Everett. The event takes place Saturday, April 8, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the event starting at 8 p.m.

Adults attending will have the chance to hunt for eggs that may contain prices donated from organizations and charities across Bedford County.

All proceeds of the event will go to Bedford County Shop With a Cop to gear up for their big holiday shopping trip with Bedford County kids.

Children who are victims of crime, financial hardship or extenuating circumstances are nominated throughout the year in Bedford County for Shop With a Cop. They are then partnered with law enforcement representatives for a chance to purchase gifts for themselves and/or family for free. The event is designed to improve the lives of children in Bedford County.

Organizers said the event will also have a DJ, 50/50 raffle and food and beverages sold by the Down River Golf Course.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at eventbrite by clicking here.