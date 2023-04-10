BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An easter egg hunt in Everett showed that adults can get in on the fun too.

Bedford County Shop with a Cop hosted its second annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt at the Down River Golf Course on Saturday, April 8. Adults competed for prizes donated by area organizations.

All of the proceeds go toward the cops’ main event in December which helps Bedford County kids buy Christmas gifts.

“So Christmas time we pair the kids up with a cop and they get an x amount of dollars to go spend. Buy Christmas gifts for themselves or for others and it just lets them know that cops aren’t bad people, they are their friends, they aren’t their enemies,” Shop with a Cop Board Member Missy Owens said.

Board Member Denise Mock said they hope they can continue to grow the event every year and keep putting smiles on local kids’ faces throughout the holiday season.