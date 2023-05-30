(WTAJ)–The Alzheimer’s Association and its advocates continue their efforts to get ready access to FDA-Approved treatment drugs.

The two disease treatments are not covered under Medicare. That lack of coverage is due to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service denying national coverage.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administer Medicare and Medicaid. The services said the drug could not be administered unless patients enrolled in a clinical trial.

The administration blocked the drug group that treats the brain’s amyloid protein. This specific protein is a sticky plaque on the brain that causes the brain cells to die.

Director for State Government Affairs for Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, Jennifer Ebersole, said this blockage is disease discrimination. That reasoning is due to the coverage not being brought to these specific groups of people that need it most. Additionally, Ebersole noted how the Veterans Health Administration is also onboard and agreed to provide coverage for veterans on this drug.

“This CMS decision affects this entire class of drugs. What that means is, as more treatments are approved through the FDA, people are not going to be able to access that treatment because of that national coverage decision,” Ebersole said. “That is disease discrimination.”

The Alzheimer’s Association did make a call on the administration to reverse this decision back in December. The association asked to remove the Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) requirements in its national coverage analysis (NCA) for FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for Alzheimer’s disease treatment. That means the need for additions of proven clinical trials.

The two drugs help with the reduction of cognitive decline. Ebersole said that means a patient with early-stage Alzheimer’s can have months to years longer doing regular activities.

Ebersole called this a new era of this treatment since it’s growing. That extra time could mean more time with families and living independently.

“It’s unprecedented. Never before have we had that clinical show a decline in the progression of the disease, and what that means is more time,” Ebersole said. “Anywhere from five months to three years more time for a person to live independently.”

Greg Raleigh has been married to his wife Louise for 46 years. They share four children and eleven grandchildren.

Fifteen years ago, Louise was diagnosed with early-stage dementia, which eventually became Alzheimer’s. Raleigh described how her disease progressed to where she couldn’t do anything for herself.

He then made the difficult decision to place her in a home. Raleigh describes how his wife no longer remembers her grandchildren, their relationship, or how to do regular activities.

Raleigh travels around the state and country sharing his story. He knows these treatments don’t cure the disease, but if they were around during his time, he would have more time with his wife.

“It’s not a cure-all. It doesn’t stop it,” Raleigh said. “What it would do is give the loved ones more time with their families. I would have loved to have that drug 15 years ago so my wife would know we have 11 grandchildren. It’s okay, she didn’t know me, but she doesn’t know that.”

Both parties spoke with their local representatives asking for help to convince the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to reverse its decision. Ebersole said there’s been bipartisan support for the association’s cause.

The two believe putting pressure on the CMS would make a difference in the change occurring. Ebersole specified that means having more volunteer advocate stories and raising voices to their representatives.

“We need to put pressure on the CMS. That’s the only way we’re going to get it. We need everybody’s help, not just Congress, Senators,” Raleigh said. “We need everybody to get in on the wagon and get this available to all Dementia/Alzheimer’s patients.”

