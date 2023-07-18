UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — All Elite Wrestling is bringing Saturday night’s AEW Collision live to the Bryce Jordan Center this fall.

The event, which will air live on TNT, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 6 p.m.

While the show airs on cable from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., AEW will use the time before the show to film matches for other shows, namely for their Ring Of Honor (ROH) brand.

The official graphic released this week from AEW on Twitter shows a number of top-level talent set to be in State College even though no matches have been announced.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Since its debut on June 17, Saturday nights have showcased talent that might not be on your screens for the flagship show, Dynamite. Names include Punk, Christian Cage, Bullet Club Gold — Jay White and Juice Robinson — Miro (formerly Rusev in WWE), Andrade, and who some may argue as the best tag team in the world today, FTR.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. For more information, you can click here.