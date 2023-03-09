CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Leaders in Johnstown are coming together to create a new “Quality Affordable Housing Task Force.”

Johnstown is the poorest city in Pennsylvania, according to the release, so to tackle the issue, the task force will be moving forward to address the challenges of affordable housing in the area. They’ll be looking in the context of persistent and contracted poverty, blight, public safety and crime concerns.

Currently, the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) manages 1,504 public housing units in 148 buildings, most of the being located in the City of Johnstown. There are also 960 HUD section 8 vouchers, meaning that well over 20% of the city’s population lives in low-income housing units. According to the release, that’s 10 times the national rate.

Additionally, the existing JHA public housing units were built between 1943 to 1976. During the time they were sought after and fully occupated due to reliable jobs in the steel mill industry. With the closure of the mills, the population took a drastic decline.

So, what is the task force planning?

Since January, leaders have been meeting to find a “common-sense” approach to progress on solving the affordable housing issues. The core group includes the City of Johnstown, the JHA, the 1889 Jefferson Centre for Population Health, the 1889 Foundation and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

These organizations are currently working to invite other organizations including educational institutions, law enforcement and public safety entities, representatives of public housing and elected officials at the local, state and federal levels to join in their initiative. According to the release, so far senior officials from the White House, HUD Headquarters and HUD MidAtlantic Regional Administrator have committed to focusing their attention and resources to find effective solutions and move forward.

Congressman John Joyce and his staff, along with Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman also recognize these issues and are helping find an effective and practical step forward.

The JHA has also already received a grant to help bring a Program Coordinator to the area. Through the Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS), Johnstown can bring in the coordinator to provide support to families in Johnstown’s HUD-assisted housing. This can include a boost to financial empowerment, reducing or eliminating the need for welfare assistance, and making progress toward economic independence and self-sufficiency from residents.

Below are key goals for the Quality Affordable Housing Task Force through a range of topics:

Engaging the Johnstown community on effective pathways forward on the affordable housing issue.

Exploring technical assistance, strategic planning and best practice models to address housing needs in our communities.

Exploring transformational grant opportunities related to housing choice neighborhoods and other areas of focus.

Supporting social service agencies to address urgent needs of at-risk individuals in the community.

Continued support of housing rehabilitation, market rate and other quality housing initiatives in the community.

Integrating these affordable housing efforts with broader economic development and community revitalization initiatives in Johnstown.

For more information about the Johnstown Housing Authority, visit their website.