ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The African American Heritage Festival is taking place in Downtown Altoona next weekend, July 29-30.

In addition to the live music lineup, there will be all types of vendors, including food, small business, crafts, healthcare, and educational booths.

The event will kick off Saturday, July 29 at noon in Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona with an opening message from Altoona’s Mayor, Matt Pacifico. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

Festival organizers said the first festival occurred on Saturday, August 27, 1994, at Garfield Park, Altoona as a result of an idea given by William Lightner, Harriett Gaston & the Blair County African American Heritage Project. That the following year, Penn State Altoona hosted the event.

For more information and to see a full line-up and vendors list, you can check out the Festival’s Facebook page by clicking here.