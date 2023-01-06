BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The first meeting for the Blair County African American Heritage Festival is set.

The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9th at 6 p.m. at the Curry Innovative Center.

Vendors, volunteers, entertainers and anyone else interested in the event are welcome and invited to attend.

Those attending will be able to enter through the main/front doors on 11th Avenue that reads “Saint Francis University.” There will be street parking as well as parking available in the rear lot.