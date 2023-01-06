BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The first meeting for the Blair County African American Heritage Festival is set.

The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9th at 6 p.m. at the Curry Innovative Center.

Vendors, volunteers, entertainers and anyone else interested in the event are welcome and invited to attend.

Latest Posts

Those attending will be able to enter through the main/front doors on 11th Avenue that reads “Saint Francis University.” There will be street parking as well as parking available in the rear lot.