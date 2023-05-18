ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– For a local man, a two-month volunteer visit to Tanzania in Africa turned into five years of changing his life.

Patrick Irwin was volunteering at a hospital when he heard of a local children’s center in need. His volunteer work led him there inspiring him to create Selfless Solutions.

The non-profit organization works to support African organizations with a focus on education.

“What we’re working towards is an organization that can individuals and other organizations start a project or take a project in it’s infancy and get it up and going to a point where they can carry it on themselves,” Irwin said.

Adding to that, he said that Selfless Solutions is the fundraising efforts they do for community organizations in Africa.

There will be a local fundraising event June 30 in Altoona.