BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former employee of the Bedford County School District has been found guilty of felony sexual assault charges for illegal contact with a juvenile student.

On Thursday, April 20, a jury found Jarrod Clapper, 25, guilty of felony counts of institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor corruption of a minor.

Clapper is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 and was sent to the Bedford County Prison following the verdict.

The former employee was accused in April 2022 of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Clapper was a member of the IT department when state police opened an investigation.

Bedford County authorities referred the case to the Office of the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution.

“My office will do everything in its power to make sure that Pennsylvania schools are places of learning and student development, rather than grounds for offenders to perpetrate crimes,” AG Henry said. “This defendant used his position with the school to take advantage of a teenage student. The acts were despicable and we commend the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence.”

The case against Clapper was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy.