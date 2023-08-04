BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former employee of the Bedford County School District was sentenced to spend several months in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile student.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Jarrod Clapper, 25, was sentenced Friday in Bedford County Court to spend seven to 23 months in prison, followed by three years of probation. Clapper must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.

A jury convicted Clapper in April of felony charges of institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor corruption of a minor.

The former employee was accused in April 2022 of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Clapper was a member of the IT department when state police opened an investigation.

Bedford County authorities referred the case to the Office of the Attorney General for investigation and prosecution.

“The defendant used his position with the school to gain access to and take advantage of a teenage student,” Henry said. “Today’s sentence ensures that he is held accountable for his crimes and that he will no longer be a risk to students. Our office is committed to keeping our schools places of learning and student development, not spaces for offenders to perpetrate crimes.”