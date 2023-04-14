HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former employee at SCI Huntingdon pleaded guilty after she was charged with engaging in sexual acts with an inmate.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, Kimberly Danfelt, 53, of Huntingdon County, pleaded guilty to a felony count of institutional sexual assault after she was caught on video having inappropriate contact with the inmate in May 2022.

Danfelt was the inmate’s supervisor at the state correctional facility’s garment factory.

“The defendant used her position of authority to brazenly engage in unlawful acts with an inmate,” Attorney General Henry said. “My office is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Pennsylvania’s public institutions, and holding bad actors accountable.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections started an investigation after it was suspected Danfelt was helping an inmate smuggle contraband into the prison, according to court documents.

The security office at SCI Huntingdon installed multiple cameras where she was caught hugging, kissing and engaging in sexual acts with an inmate. The Huntingdon County District Attorney’s Office referred the case to the Office of Attorney General.

Danfelt will be sentenced on July 20.