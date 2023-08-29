CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General (AG) has filed a motion to extend their time to file new charges against the former DuBois city manager, Herm Suplizio.

According to court documents filed by the AG, MDJ David Meholick who was set to preside over the case, has decided to rescue himself. This means that he will take no part in helping decide the case. Judges can rescue themselves from a case for one or two reasons, according to Cornell Law School.

Where the judge has a financial interest in the case’s outcome. Where there is otherwise a strong possibility that the judge’s decision will be biased.

With the news that that Meholick will be rescuing himself from the case the AG office has filed a motion to grant an extension of time for the Commonwealth to file additional charges against Suplizio.

Originally, additional charges would have to have been filed by Thursday, Aug. 31. This motion would grant the AG office an additional 15 days to file charges.

You can read the full paperwork here: