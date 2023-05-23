BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing felony charges after they were accused of making fraudulent prescriptions at a pharmacy in Bedford County and using a doctor’s name to file them.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Jenny Javier, 27, of New York and William Tifa, 25, were caught picking up prescription medication at local pharmacies and using aliases.

Investigators learned about the fraudulent prescriptions after speaking to staff at McCahan’s Pharmacy in Saxton on March 21. Staff members told agents they received three faxes for prescriptions on March 8 for a doctor whose office is located in Montgomery County.

According to a criminal complaint, the prescriptions were for a Michelle Adams and requested medications such as Phenergan-Codeine, Prednisone and Azithromycin. Minutes after receiving the prescriptions, the pharmacy got a call from a man identifying as the doctor to confirm the prescriptions were received.

At 2:15 p.m., a woman came into the pharmacy identifying herself as Adams. She was later identified as Javier by state police and Attorney General agents, according to the complaint.

Javier asked to pick up the prescriptions and made a patient profile with the pharmacy using her alias. Pharmacy staff said she then paid for the prescriptions and left.

On March 17, Tifa was arrested by state police in Saltsburg, Indiana County as he was allegedly trying to pick up prescription medication for Javier.

During an investigation, troopers spoke to the doctor in Montgomery County who confirmed Javier under the name Adams and Tifa were not his patients. State police noted in court documents the doctor’s office is nearly five hours away from McCahan’s Pharmacy in Saxton.

A search warrant was executed on Tifa’s phone and troopers said information was found that showed he was in Saxton at the time Javier picked up the fraudulent prescriptions. Text messages sent by Tifa were also found where he said Javier was his “runner,” a person who picks up and/or delivers drugs and money, according to the complaint.

Javier was arraigned on Thursday, May 18 and placed in the Bedford County Prison where she’s being held on $100,000 bail. She’s charged with felony acquiring or obtaining controlled substances, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, identity theft and forgery.

Tifa was charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, identity theft and forgery. He was taken to the Bedford County Prison where he’s being held on $250,000 bail.