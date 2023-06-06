BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss potential security changes in the Blair County Prison.

The aging prison is still using many outdated systems and it’s looking to make some much-needed upgrades.

The delayed project was supposed to be approved in 2017 but now it’s finally resurfaced for commissioners to make a decision. There were two bids for the project with the lowest bid coming in around $1,300,000.

The project would upgrade the security systems that have been outdated for years now.

“There is some security upgrades that are really necessary at the Blair County Prison and we have a 154-year-old facility that needs some upgrades. We can’t speak about them specifically but we have been bidding and put out bids for those upgrades,” Blair County Controller A.C. Stickel said.

Commissioners will meet on Thursday to reassess the potential upgrades.