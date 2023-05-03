(WTAJ)–The Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program is a new program that helps farmers implement better management practices to reduce what goes into the waterways.

This program was created through the PA Clean Stream Fund. That fund is made up of $220,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act. The fund allocated $154,000,000 to this conservation plan.

Millions of dollars are given to the county conservation district, which then distributes the money to farmers. The conservation districts serve as the middleman between the farmers and the state.

Cambria County Conservation District Manager John Dryzal said it’s great that the state recognizes the need for this funding. These recommended practices would help reduce nutrient runoff and sediment from entering the streams.

“This year, the past state legislature provided funding for conservation districts where they can assist farmers with implementing the best management practices on their farms to reduce sediment and nutrient runoff from their operations,” Dryzal said.

Bedford County Conservation District Agriculture Coordinator Dan Over said some sample projects could be manure storage and grass waterways. Dryzal added this could include putting up a fence to limit cows from having free range of the stream.

Both managers expressed how these projects are things that most farmers can’t afford, which is a bonus to this program. Over said these practices eliminate the amount of nitrous and phosphorous that come into the local streams.

“Some examples include manure storage, concrete and curb and roof heavy use areas, grass waterways, things like that,” Over said. “It’ll give them the funds to be able to put these practices into place, which they wouldn’t be able to do on their own.”

Here is what some of the counties will be receiving:

Cambria County: $1,397,610

Bedford County: $3,500,000

Blair County: $1,679,457.

The managers said the farmers are excited to have the funds available and are eager to apply. Once a farmer applies, the conservation district will review their conservation plans and initiate the best practices. Afterward, they rank the projects and set up the money they’ll receive. Dryzal said farmers could receive up to $500,000.

This program benefits the public through the changes that occur with water quality. Dryzal added how farmers will use see value in what happens with their crops.

“These best management projects will decrease the nitrogen and phosphorus that’ll be entering the streams and therefore decreasing the pollution that’ll be entering the stream,” Over said. “That’s going to help the public everyone lives downstream somewhere.”

“It helps increase their crop use, so they don’t have to worry about negatively impacting the water quality and the most they can out of their production,” Dryzal said.

All the funds have to be spent by December 2026. Applications are open in Bedford County. Cambria County plans to open its applications in July.