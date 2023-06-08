ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — “Unhealthy” is Thursday’s phrase of the day as wildfire smoke from Canada is still an issue in Central Pennsylvania.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) Thursday, June 8, in Central Pa. as of 8 a.m. was 174, putting us in the red. The AQI is projected to lower to around 155 — which is still red — according to airnow.gov.

Screenshot from airnow.gov

Those that might be at risk for illness will want to limit their time outdoors again on Thursday, June 8. This includes the elderly and young, who have respiratory issues, heart disease, or lung disease.

The smoke should start exiting for the weekend thanks to a shift in the wind direction, according to WTAJ Meteorologist Christy Shields.

What is the Air Quality Index (AQI)?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is used for reporting daily air quality. It tells you how clean or polluted your air is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for you. AirNow.gov is a great site to give you a current reading on the air quality index in your region.

Where is all this smoke coming from?

The short answer is Canada.

More specifically, wildfires broke out in Eastern Canada on June 2 in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Both sit directly above the northeast United States, including Pennsylvania and New York, and stretch up over and past Maine.