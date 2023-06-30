ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The air quality throughout Pennsylvania is considered unhealthy as smoke from the Canadian wildfires lingers in the state Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) code orange has been issued through the entire Commonwealth for Friday, June 30.

While the Commonwealth is under a code orange, most of Central and Western Pennsylvania are in the red zone, according to airnow.gov.

State College Johnstown Altoona

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is nearing 200 in Central Pennsylvania Friday morning. Anything over 100 is considered “unhealthy.”

Canadian wildfire smoke gives Minnesota city the worst air in the US

Residents that may be “high risk” or have existing lung and/or heart issues, such as asthma and bronchitis, are advised to limit their time outdoors.

Residents and businesses within the areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

These air quality issues come from the Canadian wildfires and even caused A section of Minnesota to have the country’s worst quality air on Tuesday, according to a story published by the Associated Press.