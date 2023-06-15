ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Aldi, a supermarket chain that’s been growing in popularity in the U.S., has opened in St. Marys and you have a chance to win a $500 gift card, but you have to act fast.

The new Aldi opened Thursday, June 15. Between June 15 and 18, you have a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card when you shop. The company said there can only be one winner, so make sure you go get your entry.

Aldi can be found at 818 S. St. Marys Street in St. Marys. It’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Of course, holiday hours can vary.

Aldi touts products you’ll love including fresh produce delivered daily to everyday essentials and plenty in between.

First time?

Here are some Aldi tips you might find useful:

Don’t forget a quarter

Anyone not familiar with Aldi — shopping carts are attached to each other with a small chain. You need to put a quarter in the mechanism on the handle to release it. When you’re done and return the cart, you put the small chain into the mechanism and PRESTO! You get your quarter back.

Bring bags (but it’s ok if you don’t)

Aldi doesn’t use grocery bags like Walmart or Target. They do offer paper, plastic and reusable bags you can buy, typically starting at about 10 cents each. You can also grab a box while you’re shopping. Most product gets put out in bigger boxes and if you find an empty one, take it with you to put products in to help carry to the car and not spend money on bags.

“Aldi Finds”

While Aldi doesn’t run typical sales nor do you need to be a member or have a loyalty card, don’t forget to grab an ad when you walk in. You can find new deals weekly that you might like, but the company says the deals sometimes go fast.

In 1961, the Albrecht Family founded the world’s first discount grocery store in Germany, according to the Aldi website. The first ALDI store was opened in Iowa in 1976. In 1976, Aldi became the American version of that discount grocery store and first opened in Iowa.

Today Aldi is headquartered in Batavia, Illinois. They say they have more than 2,000 stores across 36 states with over 25,000 employees.