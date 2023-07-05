HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – More than $186,000 in funding is headed toward Alexandria Borough for a new emergency unit.

The money is being provided through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and is set to go towards the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Company to purchase a new fire truck. Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Rich Irvin (R-81) announced the funding on Wednesday, July 5.

“This new fire truck will help local firefighters better protect homes and businesses for residents near Alexandria,” Ward said. “Fire trucks are incredibly expensive for volunteer fire departments like Alexandria Volunteer Fire Company, and this financing will enable them to obtain this essential tool.”

The OSFC loan will help pay for part of the new fire truck, which will contain a 2,000-gallon tank for water and the pump necessary to spray the water at fires.

“I want to congratulate the fire company for obtaining this loan, which will give them the ability to purchase a needed piece of equipment to better serve the community,” Irvin said.