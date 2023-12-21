HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Alexandria man is behind bars after police said he led them on a high-speed chase Friday.

Eric Scott, 48, was charged with aggravated assault of a vehicle, among other charges, for the chase that put members of the public at risk, according to court documents.

Just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, deputies with the Huntingdon Borough Police Department were called out for reports that Scott was allegedly trying to gain entry into Meck’s Autobody and had turned down Shivley Road.

According to the criminal complaint, police continued down Shivley Road, and saw the black Chevy truck driving towards them. Police said in the report they turned on their lights and positioned the vehicle to block the truck, but Scott allegedly blew past them, driving on the berm of the road at a high rate of speed.

Police began chasing Scott, who they said in the affidavit ran a stop sign and turned right onto Cold Springs Road towards Route 26, cutting another vehicle off in the process. Officers continued to chase Scott who was allegedly going over 80 miles per hour and passing cars in front of him.

Police said they chased him for about five minutes before they called it off for officer and public safety. A warrant was later issued for Scott and he was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Huntingdon County Prison on $50,000 bail and is charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude an office. Scott is also facing misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person and additional summary driving-related charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.