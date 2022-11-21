CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County community is being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Allegiance Rehabilitation Center at 1427 Frankstown Road in Sidman, will be hosting the dinner on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our organization would like to invite the people of our community to join us for dinner and fellowship,” Founder of Allegiance Rehabilitation Center Amanda Duffy said. “We hired a caterer, and we have a large dining hall to accommodate many people over the course of the day.”

Duffy also said that the dinner is for anyone who can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal, for those who don’t want to be eating by themselves, or for workers who have to go to their job for the day and then end up not cooking.

“I have been hearing countless stories about people who are having to choose between heating their home and buying food for the holiday,” Duffy said. “One family told me that they are having hamburgers and hotdogs for Thanksgiving because the price of turkey was too steep for their family budget.”

Since the dinner is free there is no registration required, but to give organizers an idea of how many people are coming, they said they would appreciate an acceptance to the Facebook Event post.