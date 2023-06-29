Altoona city officials are asking for feedback on a comprehensive plan for Altoona’s continued growth

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona’s Mayor, City Manager and Community Development Department are looking for feedback from Altoona residents at three open forums this July.

City officials have been working on a “comprehensive plan for the continued growth and development of Altoona over the next ten years,” according to Mayor Matt Pacifico’s office.

The three forums will occur on July 10 and 11 for Altoona residents to share ideas, suggestions and concerns regarding the plan

The City of Altoona’s website notes that there will be no presentations at either open house, and attendants can arrive and depart at their own convenience.

Here are the details for the three July forums:

Monday, July 10, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. — at the Juniata Civic Association located at 206 W. 12th Ave.

Tuesday, July 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. — at the Altoona Area High School located at 1415 6th Ave.

Tuesday, July 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. — at Trolleyworks Business Park located at 3316 5th Ave.

Directions to each venue and information about accessible routes into the buildings can be found on the City of Altoona’s website.