BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Chorale is wrapping up rehearsals for their upcoming concerts.

The group held their final dress rehearsal on Tuesday night putting the finishing touches in place. You can watch the performance on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. at the Saint James Lutheran Church in Altoona.

The Allegheny Chorale will also perform on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Tyrone.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The concerts are free to the public.