CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad is hosting a special program this weekend in Gallitzin called “Next Stop: The World’s Fair.”

The presentation will explore the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, including a history of the exposition and items that were on display relating to the railroad.

The free hour-long program will be presented in the amphitheater on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. No reservations are required.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The presentation will be moved to the Visitor Center theater if there is rain.