GALLITZIN, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Allegheny Portage Railroad has announced two upcoming events that are taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Aug 5., the railroad will host “Accidents on the Allegheny Portage Railroad” presented by Doug Bosley. This is part of the railroad’s Evening on the Summit series. The presentation will explore some of the many accidents that took place while the Portage Railroad was in operation.

The event will take place at the Visitor Center and will be free with no registration required.

On Aug. 6, starting at 2 p.m., the next Summit Level hike will take place. The three-mile hike will be led by a park ranger along the summit level of the Allegheny Portage Railroad.

The hike travels from the head of Inclined Plane No. 6 to the location where the Summit Hotel in Summitville was near Inclined Plane No. 5.

During the hike, participants will learn about the Summit Level, inclines and levels of the railroad and more.

The hike is free, however, reservations are required and can be made by calling the Visitor Center at 814-866-6150.

More about the site’s history can be found on the National Park Service’s website.