The 6 to 10 Trail follows the route of the Allegheny Portage Railroad (APRR) of the 19th Century. (photo via the National Park Service)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad is inviting guests to take a three-mile hike to Summit Level.

On Sunday, June 18, a Park Ranger will take hikers from the head of Inclined Plane No. 6 to the location of where the Summit Hotel was near the head of Inclined Plane No. 5. Summit Level was the highest point where the Allegheny Portage Railroad crossed the Allegheny Mountains.

Hikers will learn about the Summit Level, inclines and levels of the railroad, how the railroad operated, and more. Participants are encouraged to wear good walking shoes and bring water. The hike will take place rain or shine at 2 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The hike will be free but reservations are required and can be made by calling the Visitor Center at 814-886-6150. More information can be found on the National Park Service website.