CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad is hosting its annual Living History Day on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free to visitors of all ages, and stations include various children’s games, stone cutting, rope making, natural dyes and traveling trunks.

Children who visit each station will receive a Junior Ranger badge in the Visitor Center, according to the railroad.

Reenactors portraying the 2nd Pennsylvania, Company B American Highlanders will be there to tell the stories of the men who worked on the Allegheny Portage Railroad and fought in the Mexican-American War. The group will also perform a black powder demonstration at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

More information about the event and the site can be found on the Allegheny Portage Railroad’s website.

The Allegheny Portage Railroad is a national historic site located 10 miles west of Altoona. In the early 1800s, it was the first railroad built over the 1,400-foot Allegheny Mountains, and it played an important role in trade across Pennsylvania.

Questions about the railroad or Living History Day should be directed to Elizabeth Shope at 814-449-4125.