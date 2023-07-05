CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad is offering a variety of historical guided hikes in the Cambria County area this summer.

These “Heritage Hikes” are led by park rangers who take visitors on tours around the historic national park and surrounding area, according to the railroad’s website.

Here’s a list of the different hikes taking place this summer:

Inclines 6 to 10 When: August 13 and Sep. 24 at 10 a.m.

Details: This nine to ten-mile hike follows the railroad down the eastern side of the Allegheny Mountains. The trail is “extremely steep and rugged in places,” according to the railroad’s website. (Photo credit: National Park Service)

Summit Level When: August 6 and Sep. 17 at 2 p.m.

Details: This three-mile hike begins at the head of Inclined Plane 6 and ends around the head of Inclined Plane 5. Hikers will learn about the inclines and summits of the railroad and the surrounding area’s history, according to Allegheny Portage Railroad. (Photo credit: National Park Service)

Staple Bend Tunnel When: July 23, August 20 and Sep. 3 at 2 p.m.

Details: This history-focused expedition will take climbers on a five-mile round trip through the first railroad tunnel in America. Guides will discuss the history of the tunnel and more about the hike. (Photo credit: National Park Service)

Johnstown Canal Basin Walk When: July 9 at 2 p.m.

Details: The shortest hike of the summer will feature a two-mile walk in the Johnstown area and a discussion of the city’s role in the Main Line Canal. (Photo credit: National Park Service)

The treks take place rain or shine, and participants are advised to wear good walking shoes and bring water, according to the railroad’s website.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the railroad’s Visitor Center at 814-886-6150. You can also visit the railroad’s website for more information.

The Allegheny Portage Railroad was the first railroad constructed over the 1,400-foot Allegheny Mountains in the early 1800s, and it played an important role in trade across the state.

According to the National Park Services, features of the historic site include stone viaducts and culverts, engine houses, America’s first railroad tunnel and over 36 miles of railway.

More about the site’s history can be found on the National Park Service’s website.