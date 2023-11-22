CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic will be hosting a holiday house tour.

On Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2-6 p.m., the clinic will be hosting their second annual house tour. The council has also partnered with the local community to offer a mix of indoor historical and local house tours in the general downtown area. Tickets are $25 per person.

There will be eleven stops with chances to see Santa, the festival of trees and carolers.

This year, if community members visit all the stops and have their tickets marked by each host they can drop them off at Dimeling Hotel that evening to be entered into a drawing for the large basket at the Animal Welfare table in the lobby.

There will also be carriage rides offered at the Clearfield Lanes, 224 W 2nd Ave, from 1-4 p.m. Tickets for the rides are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and kids five and under are free. Community members are invited to meet Bill the horse, who has an application for the Guinness Book of World Records for the tallest living horse.

Tickets are currently on sale. To purchase, call the clinic at 814-592-5565.