HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Drivers… start your engines! The Downtown Hollidaysburg Allegheny Street Cruise-In is back.

The cruise-in is hosted by the Borough of Hollidaysburg and will take place this year on Friday, May 26 from 6 – 9 p.m. This event started with the Borough’s 175th Anniversary and is returning for its 11th year.

Stuckey Automotive is this year’s sponsor, with sounds from “The Fabulous Flashbacks” provided courtesy of Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council. During the show, you’ll be able to enjoy free live music and the family-friendly downtown atmosphere.

All vehicles 1972 and older are welcome on a first-come basis. Participating vehicles will be allowed into the event area beginning at 4:30 pm.

Visitors to the event with non-participating vehicles may use the free parking in the Blair County Parking Deck on the corner of Union and Mulberry Streets.

For more information, you can contact Melanie by phone at 814-696-0544 or via email at mramsey@hollidaysburgpa.org.