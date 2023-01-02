RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The warmer weather from last week was welcomed by many as the Almost Naked Run took place in Elk County.

The Elk County Striders and participants started off the new year with their annual Almost Naked Run and Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk Sunday afternoon.

The 5k run goes throughout Ridgway, with its final leg stopping to take a cold dip in the Clarion River.

One runner, Kim Beagley, has participated in plunges all over and says she thinks it’s a great way to start 2023 with an adventure.

“The striders I’ve done two times and then I’ve done it other places that I’ve lived in,” says Beagley. “One year it was so cold here, it was just shockingly cold hopping in. This year we are really blessed to have the good weather.”

Runners often dress up in fun costumes with wigs and tutus or just go in bathing suits. Although it may seem odd to some, the event has become a tradition that bonds them together.

“We’re all friends now,” says Striders Member Beth Horning. “We do races together, we have a running group Camp Fire running group that we do on Wednesdays. And the striders, we try to get as many striders involved. I love seeing the young kids and the animals, the dogs that get to run with us. It’s just fun, it’s a lot of fun.”

“Well it means that our club has kind of prevailed, you know what I’m saying,” says Ben Zapp, president of the Striders. “That we are still going new people are still joining the striders.”