STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Alpha Fire Company in State College opened up its station doors to the public Sunday afternoon.

It’s the station’s first open house since 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Families could talk with local firefighters, as well as get a close-up look at their equipment. A line formed quickly as firefighters took kids up on the lift truck high above the building.

Second Assistant Chief Tony Berrena said that they missed having the event and that they love teaching what could be the next generation of firefighters.

“Yeah I’m glad they’re here,” Berrena said “It’s important showing children what we do because we need volunteers so they can grow up and have this in the back of their mind that “maybe I do want to be a volunteer in the future and also support the community that supports us.”