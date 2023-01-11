STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Centre County fire company is joining in the fight against hunger.

The Alpha Fire Company is hosting a canned food drive on Saturday, January 21. The company is looking to gather shelf-stable food for the Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program.

The company will be collecting items from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Westerly Parkway and Rolling Ridge Drive Weis Market locations in State College.

“This may not have the flash that a vehicle accident or a fire may have but food insecurity certainly is an emergency as well,” President Svend Pedersen said.

The drive is part of the YMCA’s “Canuary” efforts to bring in more shelf-stable food for those in need after facing shortages from their providers.