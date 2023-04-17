ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– At the Altoona Area School District Board meeting Monday evening the board passed a resolution thanking the first responders who answered the call on March 29, when a swatting call made a false report of an active shooter at the high school.

But afterward, a sixth grader spoke up about her experience during the lockdown. Kennady Bankert spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and advocated for cell phone use in the middle school during emergencies.

“I did not like the class that I was in and it was just kind of stressful because it has happened before in the school,” Bankert said. “I didn’t know what was happening, my mind was just blanking, they didn’t notify if it was a drill or not.”

Cell phone use is not allowed in the middle school, but it is in the high school. Bankert says that this left her and her parents worried and confused as to what was happening.

“I was scared and I didn’t know if my mom was picking me up,” Bankert said. “If I knew what was going on with my mom I would’ve felt better if I could get a text from her. Yeah, I would rather have my phone with me.”

Bankert says that she and her friends don’t want their phones to just mess around on, but to be able to notify their parents if something is wrong. The district says it is looking into a new phone policy, while it takes a closer look at all of its emergency procedures.

“I think we had a lot of positive takeaways from the event,” Assistant to the Superintendent Brad Hatch said. “We debriefed multiple times with our local law enforcement agencies, as well as first responders, EMS and fire to talk about how this was a building point. What can we learn from this and do better?”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Bankert says that she is thankful for how her teachers and the first responders acted to keep them safe, but says that a policy change is needed.

“I was happy that the police got here so quickly, but knowing what was going on would’ve made it much better,” Bankert said.