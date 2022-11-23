ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Amtran is looking to give back to the community this holiday season as they host a “Stuff the Bus” event.

Amtran’s goal is to help feed families in Blair County by collecting nonperishable foods for those in need. All donations will go to the Altoona Food Bank and the Mountain Backpack Program. The Mountain Backpack Program helps over 900 elementary school students in Altoona Area School District get meals on the weekends, during holiday breaks and when there is no school in general.

Amtran has three planned in-person dates for the “Stuff the Bus” drive with the first one taking place on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Weis Parking Lot in the Park Hills Plaza. During the Spirit of Christmas parade, they will also be accepting donations along the parade route. Their last collection drive is on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Amtran Trollyworks on 6th Avenue and 35th Street.

Below is a list of donation items Amtran is asking for:

Chef Boyardee Canned Pasta

Cracker Packs

Applesauce Cups

Cereal Cups

Knorr Rice Packs

100% Juice Boxes

Pudding Cups

Ramen Noodles

Fruit Cups

Mac & Cheese

Other Non-perishables!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We see the people that are in need that we take the work, that are going to the food banks,” Jamey Rickens, Amtran “Stuff the Bus” coordinator, said. “It’s there, a lot of people may not see it but that need is there, and like I said especially right now, this time of year, it could be all year honestly but especially right now, around the holidays.”