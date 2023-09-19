ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The leaves will soon be turning red, brown and orange as the colder weather makes its way to Pennsylvania.

Altoona has announced its October dates for fall brush and leaf collections. It depends on where you live, so make sure you know when you’ll need to have your lawn cleaned up.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Your bags will need to be curbside by 7 a.m. Leaves and brush will need to be in brown compost bags with no tape.

Section 1:

Juniata section

Wehnwood

Ivyside

Logantown

Fairview (To 4th Street & Norfolk Southern Mainline)

Brush will be collected on Monday, Oct. 23 for section 1. Leaves will be collected on Monday, Oct. 30, and November 6, 13, 20, and 27.

Section 2:

Center City from Norfolk Southern Mainline (Includes Fairview South of 4th Street)

Keith Area

Gospel Hill

5th and 9th Wards

Portion of 12th Ward (Includes Broad & Beale Avenue to 31st Street)

Brush will be collected on Tuesday, Oct. 24 for section 2. Leaves will be collected on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and November 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Section 3:

31st St. and Union Avenue

South Altoona

Mansion & Columbia Park

Garden Heights

Llyswen

Highland Park & Eldorado

Brush will be collected on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for section 3. Leaves will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Section 4:

Center City East of 9th Avenue

North of Union Avenue to Pleasant Valley (Includes Tuckahoe Pk, Hileman Heights, Dutch Hill, Prospect, Pleasant Valley and East End.

Brush will be collected on Thursday, Oct. 26 for section 4. Leaves will be collected on Thursday, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 22 and 30.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you have any questions you contact the City Highway Yard at (814) – 949 – 2212.