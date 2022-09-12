BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona City Council met tonight and discussed whether the liquor license for Applebee’s would be approved for their relocation.

The meeting took place on Monday, Sept. 12. Applebee’s is currently located in the Logan Valley mall, but is set to move to a new location by the end of October.

With the move, the council had to deliberate on whether their license to sell alcohol would move with it. Luckily for fans of the food chain, the council approved the license transfer.

Their new location is the Old Bob Evan’s Building on Plank Road.