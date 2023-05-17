ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Nearly 100 Altoona Area High School students experienced the dangers of impaired driving with Pennsylvania’s DUI Safety Simulator.

This simulator allows students to enter the driver’s seat and experience the effects of impaired and distracted driving. The simulator operator can change the effects so students drive through various weather conditions, reckless drivers, and obstacles.

The simulator is in partnership with the local State Farm agents. Hollidaysburg State Farm Agent Lisa Mancinelli said the goal of the simulator is to have students understand the risks of impaired/distracted driving.

“Because of lack of experience, lack of knowledge. Just being in all the different situations. Just having a simulator where you have animals or other drivers driving recklessly, really helps them to get an experience and understand what they can come across on the road,” Mancinelli said.

Mancinelli added how the experiment pairs well with the lessons students learn in their driver’s education course. She added this also comes at a time when students are with their friends for end-of-the-year activities.

State Farm’s website described how 56% of teenage fatalities happened when another teenager was driving. Additionally, 43% of teenagers admit to texting while behind the wheel.