ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area Public Library pet ferrets continue to make their presence national. This time they’re competing in the Greatest Ferret Show on Earth in October.

The national competition will be held in Chicago. Draco and Apollo plan to be the two representatives of the community, competing with over 100 different ferrets.

This year, all four pets were highlighted in the American Ferret Association magazine’s recent issue. The issue discussed their origin story and how they serve as ambassadors for the library.

Recently, the two competed at a local competition in Altoona, showing off their color and physical attributes. Draco placed third in the dark-eyed white category. Apollo competed in the companion and roan category and placed sixth.

This competition in Chicago will be their first-ever national competition. Children Services Supervisor Kristy Wall said this is an excellent opportunity to continue making the ferrets national.

“It’s very exciting. The fact we have ferrets in the library is a very novel kind of thing,” Wall said. “No one’s really heard of it outside of our area much. So, now taking it out to Chicago is really exciting.”

Draco is competing once again under his white coat. Then, Apollo will compete in multiple categories. However, both of them will participate in what they say are “fun events.”

One of the challenges involves a paper bag and the other consists of a tunnel. Both challenges require the ferret to be the first to exit the object.

Wall said that the two are in training for these physical challenges. By that, they are utilizing the library and Wall’s house steps. She hopes to get both of them in shape before the October competition.

“We are doing step training. So, Apollo needs to work on his exercise level,” Wall said. “He’s our lazy boy. He likes to lounge around. We’re having him run steps a couple of times a day.”

Wall said that the community always shows positivity whenever the ferrets receive attention. Now that they’re heading national, the community’s excitement for the beloved pets continues to thrive.

Wall said they are taking the 10-hour drive to the city and plan to return with ribbons. Even if they don’t place in any of their categories, competing at a national level is an accomplishment. They’re proud to be an ambassador for the Central PA community.

“The community loves the ferrets. So just the fact they’re getting out there for more people to see,” Wall said. “Our main reason for having them is to be community ambassadors and emphasize the importance of taking care of pets; everything goes into pet care. To be a pet to those for one reason or another are unable to have a pet of their own at home.”

The competition is on Saturday, October 8.